JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 65.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,355,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,702,356 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.91% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $1,098,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 762.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 158,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 140,460 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 75,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 113,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $75.33 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $77.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.84.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

