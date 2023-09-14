JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 61.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,471,935 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.99% of Trade Desk worth $1,193,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 52,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.48.

Trade Desk Trading Down 0.5 %

Trade Desk stock opened at $85.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.19, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.98. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.43 and a 12 month high of $91.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $464.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.21 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $107,067.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,339.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $107,067.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,339.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $227,834.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,721. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,123 shares of company stock valued at $5,989,653 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

