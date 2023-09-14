JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.06 Billion Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,139,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 910,140 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.45% of Parker-Hannifin worth $1,055,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.7% during the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 1,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,178.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total transaction of $630,904.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,072.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,178.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,258 shares of company stock worth $4,705,435 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH opened at $390.03 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $235.69 and a 1 year high of $428.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $405.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.62.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PH. Mizuho increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.57.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

