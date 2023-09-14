JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.22 Billion Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,906,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 756,463 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.50% of Amphenol worth $1,218,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 5.8% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,173,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,914,000 after buying an additional 17,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 114,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,333,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $86.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.33. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.21 and a fifty-two week high of $90.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.03. The company has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $26,433,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,534.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $56,829,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,581,880.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $26,433,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,045 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,534.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,339,962 shares of company stock valued at $117,480,732 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

