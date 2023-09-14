JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.42 Billion Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,689,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,341,018 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.13% of Truist Financial worth $1,421,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 49.4% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 21,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 245,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after buying an additional 9,393 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 874.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 122.1% in the first quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 138,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 75,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 8,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.04.

Truist Financial Stock Down 4.6 %

Truist Financial stock opened at $28.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.28.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

