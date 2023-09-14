JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 209,870 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,465,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,870 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 4.57% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,270,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 123.4% during the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,654,000. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $80.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.52. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $82.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

