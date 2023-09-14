JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 502,409 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,506,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502,409 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 6.16% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $1,258,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.59 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.31 and a 52-week high of $58.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

