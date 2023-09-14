JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,129,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,579,526 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 8.67% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $1,079,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $567,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SCHP stock opened at $51.39 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $54.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.48.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

