Kellie J. Logerwell Sells 8,000 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Stock

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $316,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,028.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

H&R Block Stock Down 0.3 %

HRB opened at $39.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $45.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.15.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.17. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 263.99%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 35.85%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HRB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Institutional Trading of H&R Block

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the second quarter valued at $2,530,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the second quarter valued at about $2,260,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 10.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 37.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 876,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,929,000 after acquiring an additional 239,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

