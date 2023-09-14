Koito Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Koito Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:KOTMY – Free Report) to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Koito Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Report on Koito Manufacturing
Koito Manufacturing Stock Performance
Koito Manufacturing Company Profile
Koito Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automotive lighting equipment, aircraft parts, and electrical equipment. Its products include automotive lighting and accessories such as light-emitting diode (LED), discharge, and halogen headlamps, fog lamps, side turn signal lamps, and LED rear combination lamps; aircraft lighting and equipment that includes interior and exterior lights, caution warning panels, electrical equipment, and hydraulic equipment; and ship lights and special products including LED marine lamps and destination indicators.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Koito Manufacturing
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Is Enbridge Stock Too Cheap to Pass Up Now?
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 5 Best REIT Alternatives for Passive Real Estate Income
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 5 Reasons Kroger Should Be On Every Income Investor Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Koito Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koito Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.