Koito Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Koito Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:KOTMY – Free Report) to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Koito Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Koito Manufacturing Stock Performance

Koito Manufacturing Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:KOTMY opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. Koito Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average is $18.23.

Koito Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automotive lighting equipment, aircraft parts, and electrical equipment. Its products include automotive lighting and accessories such as light-emitting diode (LED), discharge, and halogen headlamps, fog lamps, side turn signal lamps, and LED rear combination lamps; aircraft lighting and equipment that includes interior and exterior lights, caution warning panels, electrical equipment, and hydraulic equipment; and ship lights and special products including LED marine lamps and destination indicators.

