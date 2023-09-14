Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Landmark Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance

Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Landmark Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The company has a market capitalization of $97.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.33.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 15.14%.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Richard Ball purchased 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.59 per share, with a total value of $29,794.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,660.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 2,432 shares of company stock valued at $52,507 over the last ninety days. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Landmark Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1,457.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 17.35% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

