Leif E. Pedersen Sells 51,224 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $747,870.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,691.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Certara Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of Certara stock opened at $14.51 on Thursday. Certara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.87.
Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Certara had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $90.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.04 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Certara
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 584.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the first quarter valued at $37,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Certara by 103.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Certara during the first quarter valued at $53,000. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Certara Company Profile
Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.
