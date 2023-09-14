Leif E. Pedersen Sells 51,224 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $747,870.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,691.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Certara Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Certara stock opened at $14.51 on Thursday. Certara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.87.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Certara had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $90.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.04 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CERT. Bank of America dropped their target price on Certara from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. William Blair downgraded Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Certara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CERT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Certara

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 584.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the first quarter valued at $37,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Certara by 103.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Certara during the first quarter valued at $53,000. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Certara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.