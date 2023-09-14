Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEXFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mannatech Trading Down 13.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTEX opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.71. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.17. Mannatech has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $24.60.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEXGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.59 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 43.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mannatech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEXFree Report) by 167.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.08% of Mannatech worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 24.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

