Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Marchex Stock Performance
Shares of MCHX opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $61.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.06. Marchex has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $2.21.
Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 22.30% and a negative net margin of 24.59%. Research analysts predict that Marchex will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marchex
About Marchex
Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Marchex
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Is Enbridge Stock Too Cheap to Pass Up Now?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 5 Best REIT Alternatives for Passive Real Estate Income
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 5 Reasons Kroger Should Be On Every Income Investor Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.