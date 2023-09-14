Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $205.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Masimo from $198.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Masimo from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.50.

Get Masimo alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MASI

Masimo Stock Performance

NASDAQ MASI opened at $101.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.73 and a 200-day moving average of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 0.81. Masimo has a 52-week low of $96.76 and a 52-week high of $198.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.24). Masimo had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $455.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masimo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $451,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Masimo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.