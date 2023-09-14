Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 795,710 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 114,248 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 6.2% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $229,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in Microsoft by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on Microsoft from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $336.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $332.33 and its 200 day moving average is $312.15. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $366.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.