NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NH opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.28. NantHealth has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $3.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in NantHealth during the first quarter worth $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in NantHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in NantHealth during the first quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in NantHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

