Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Down 2.0 %

NAII stock opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.74. Natural Alternatives International has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $12.58. The company has a market cap of $38.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Institutional Trading of Natural Alternatives International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.