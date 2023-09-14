Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NEPT opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $94.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.98.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($12.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($11.20) by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.65 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 263.45% and a negative net margin of 130.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEPT. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 399,362 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 542,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

