Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ NEPT opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $94.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.98.
Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($12.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($11.20) by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.65 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 263.45% and a negative net margin of 130.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
