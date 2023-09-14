New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 151,926 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 68.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,926 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.25% of GitLab worth $12,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GTLB. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in GitLab by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in GitLab by 73.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,796 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in GitLab by 7,180.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,622 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,823,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. purchased a new position in GitLab during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,884,000. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 506,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,352,586.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 506,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,352,586.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $12,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,900 shares of company stock valued at $14,952,123 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

GTLB stock opened at $50.98 on Thursday. GitLab Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $62.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.29 and its 200 day moving average is $41.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.14 and a beta of 0.18.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $139.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.81 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 37.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GTLB shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of GitLab from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of GitLab from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.06.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

