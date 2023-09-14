New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires Shares of 316,504 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 316,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,828,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $36.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.60 and its 200 day moving average is $36.92. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

