New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of Wynn Resorts worth $12,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 21,841 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 9.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,128 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 11.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,019 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 22.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 758 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 3.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,240 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 0.0 %

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $95.28 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $53.81 and a 52 week high of $117.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -595.50 and a beta of 2.05.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -625.00%.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $25,002.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,778.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WYNN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.80.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

