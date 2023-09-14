New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $13.24 Million Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 61,953 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of United Airlines worth $13,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 16.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 99.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 4.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 0.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 29.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Airlines news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $256,211.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,599,801.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of UAL stock opened at $45.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.42. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 48.89% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. TD Cowen raised their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United Airlines from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on United Airlines from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on United Airlines from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.14.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

