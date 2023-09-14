New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,318,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426,866 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 1.42% of OneSpaWorld worth $15,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 14,944,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,437,000 after purchasing an additional 225,830 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,372,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,397,000 after acquiring an additional 393,244 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,803,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,599,000 after acquiring an additional 76,276 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,768,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,171,000 after acquiring an additional 51,076 shares during the period. Finally, Deep Field Asset Management LLC lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC now owns 1,787,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,681,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on OSW shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Loop Capital raised OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 518,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 3,200,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $32,928,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,960,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,916,220.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 15,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 518,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,062,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,329,658 shares of company stock valued at $34,437,563. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OneSpaWorld Stock Performance

Shares of OSW stock opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -69.12 and a beta of 1.95. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.71.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $200.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.37 million. OneSpaWorld had a positive return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

