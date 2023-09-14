New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 42,195 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,195 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of SS&C Technologies worth $13,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 165.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 364.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $54.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.15. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.41. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $64.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $7,946,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,838,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $12,006,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $7,946,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.11.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

