New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,467 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,467 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $11,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,933,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,340,000 after purchasing an additional 379,548 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,938,000 after purchasing an additional 43,239 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,213,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,237,000 after purchasing an additional 282,713 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,175,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,051,000 after purchasing an additional 566,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,171,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,461,000 after purchasing an additional 334,749 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $118.98 on Thursday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.15 and a 12 month high of $159.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.62. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.46% and a negative return on equity of 91.22%. The company had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SRPT. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $176.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $183.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $204.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $1,600,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,479.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 9,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.47 per share, with a total value of $1,092,401.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 246,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,038,652.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $1,600,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,479.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

Featured Articles

