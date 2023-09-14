New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,022,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,485 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of KeyCorp worth $12,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in KeyCorp by 74.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its stake in KeyCorp by 78.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KEY opened at $11.43 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average of $11.35.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). KeyCorp had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.67%.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Devina A. Rankin purchased 10,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $13.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on KeyCorp from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

