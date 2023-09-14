Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ OVBC opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.57. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $31.20. The firm has a market cap of $114.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.17.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $14.33 million for the quarter.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 8.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. 20.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
