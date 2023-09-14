Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OVBC opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.57. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $31.20. The firm has a market cap of $114.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.17.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $14.33 million for the quarter.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 8.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. 20.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.