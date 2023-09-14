Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Onconova Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ONTX stock opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.76.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,222.57% and a negative return on equity of 80.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 140.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 188,116 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 27,396 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 110,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

