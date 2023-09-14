PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PAR shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

NYSE PAR opened at $41.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.79. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $100.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.16 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 17.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 52,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 82.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an omnichannel digital ordering solution; Brink POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; Menu, a digital ordering solution; PAR Payment Services, a transaction-based payment processing service; and Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications.

