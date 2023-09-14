Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Park-Ohio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Park-Ohio has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $19.78.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $428.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.65 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Park-Ohio will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park-Ohio Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Park-Ohio

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently -58.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Park-Ohio in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 5,883.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 6.5% during the second quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the second quarter worth $638,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 111.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

