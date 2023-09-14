Paul W. Breaux Sells 20,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,093,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $49.21 on Thursday. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $57.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.38 and a 200-day moving average of $23.50.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.65. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 1,491.81% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVNA shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Carvana to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Carvana from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carvana from $10.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Carvana from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,083,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554,691 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,400,000 after buying an additional 3,450,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,511,000 after buying an additional 2,325,545 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at about $50,756,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 143.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,667,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,097 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

