Paul W. Breaux Sells 20,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,093,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Carvana Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $49.21 on Thursday. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $57.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.38 and a 200-day moving average of $23.50.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.65. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 1,491.81% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,083,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554,691 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,400,000 after buying an additional 3,450,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,511,000 after buying an additional 2,325,545 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at about $50,756,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 143.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,667,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,097 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Carvana
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
