Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDEX opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.07. Pro-Dex has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.33. The firm has a market cap of $58.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

Institutional Trading of Pro-Dex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pro-Dex by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pro-Dex by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Pro-Dex by 13.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Pro-Dex by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Pro-Dex by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.