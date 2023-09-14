Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.56.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRTA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Prothena from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

In related news, insider Hideki Garren sold 7,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $542,494.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Prothena news, insider Hideki Garren sold 7,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $542,494.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Brandon S. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $221,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,331 shares of company stock worth $4,420,244 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 45.0% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 84.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 61.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $53.99 on Thursday. Prothena has a one year low of $27.76 and a one year high of $79.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.82.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative net margin of 244.45% and a negative return on equity of 25.43%. The business had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.88) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 206.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Prothena will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

