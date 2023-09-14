Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Reading International stock opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.88. The stock has a market cap of $48.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.56. Reading International has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $4.03.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.06 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 55.89% and a negative net margin of 15.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Reading International

In other Reading International news, major shareholder Mark Cuban sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $79,846.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,079,720.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,894 shares of company stock valued at $361,713. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in Reading International by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,565,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 562,290 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Reading International by 89.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 287,907 shares during the last quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY purchased a new stake in Reading International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Reading International by 186.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 63,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Reading International by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 250,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

See Also

