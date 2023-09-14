Roger Chen Sells 11,125 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) COO Roger Chen sold 11,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $834,931.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,716 shares in the company, valued at $12,962,335.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $75.06 on Thursday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $85.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.64 and a 200 day moving average of $73.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 0.95.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 83.74% and a net margin of 7.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

GDDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.45.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in GoDaddy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 15,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 3.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

