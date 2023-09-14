ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.05

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as low as C$0.05. ShaMaran Petroleum shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 39,000 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$126.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.88, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces oil and gas properties. It holds interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; and in the Sarsang Production Sharing Contract in Kurdistan. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

