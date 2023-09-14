Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,278 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shell by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,553 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,824 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Shell by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,029,775 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $116,792,000 after buying an additional 127,598 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,786,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Shell by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,457 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $63.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.35. The stock has a market cap of $215.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.46. Shell plc has a one year low of $46.74 and a one year high of $64.26.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.02 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHEL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,992.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Shell

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.