Short Interest in Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Increases By 381.6%

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, an increase of 381.6% from the August 15th total of 481,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Akumin in a research report on Friday, August 11th.
AKU stock opened at $0.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.42. Akumin has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $2.31.
Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $184.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.50 million. Akumin had a negative net margin of 30.56% and a negative return on equity of 167.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Akumin will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic and interventional radiology procedures through owned and/or operated imaging locations.
