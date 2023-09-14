Short Interest in Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Increases By 381.6%

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, an increase of 381.6% from the August 15th total of 481,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Akumin in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Get Akumin alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AKU

Institutional Trading of Akumin

Akumin Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sona Asset Management US LLC acquired a new stake in Akumin in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akumin by 1.2% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,710,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after buying an additional 43,737 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Akumin by 1,798.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 55,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akumin by 365.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 537,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akumin in the third quarter worth about $1,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

AKU stock opened at $0.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.42. Akumin has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $2.31.

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $184.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.50 million. Akumin had a negative net margin of 30.56% and a negative return on equity of 167.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Akumin will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akumin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic and interventional radiology procedures through owned and/or operated imaging locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.