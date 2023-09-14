Short Interest in Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Rises By 692.8%

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,000 shares, a growth of 692.8% from the August 15th total of 11,100 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptorum Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Aptorum Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 13.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptorum Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APM opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Aptorum Group has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $15.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.72.

About Aptorum Group

Aptorum Group Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates in the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. Its pipeline products include SACT- 1 for neuroblastoma and other cancer types; SACT-COV19 for the treatment of coronavirus disease; ALS-4 to treat bacterial infections caused by staphylococcus aureus, including MRSA; and ALS-1 to treat viral infections caused by influenza virus A.

