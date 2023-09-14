Short Interest in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Rises By 212.5%

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 212.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
APWC opened at $1.62 on Thursday. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.
