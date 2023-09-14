Short Interest in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) Decreases By 62.5%

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the August 15th total of 82,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 64,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LightInTheBox stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,040,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,351 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.92% of LightInTheBox worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightInTheBox stock opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.31. LightInTheBox has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $1.88.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

