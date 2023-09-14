Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Sight Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair lowered Sight Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sight Sciences from $8.40 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sight Sciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Sight Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sight Sciences Price Performance
SGHT stock opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.51. The company has a quick ratio of 12.41, a current ratio of 12.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sight Sciences has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $15.30.
Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $23.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.29 million. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 46.11% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. Analysts predict that Sight Sciences will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sight Sciences Company Profile
Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.
