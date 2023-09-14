Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Sight Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair lowered Sight Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sight Sciences from $8.40 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sight Sciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Sight Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGHT. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Sight Sciences by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 25,009 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,163,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,453,000 after buying an additional 507,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

SGHT stock opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.51. The company has a quick ratio of 12.41, a current ratio of 12.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sight Sciences has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $15.30.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $23.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.29 million. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 46.11% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. Analysts predict that Sight Sciences will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

