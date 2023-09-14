SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $46.90

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.90 and traded as low as $46.76. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF shares last traded at $46.79, with a volume of 218,011 shares traded.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 47,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

