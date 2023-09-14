Stephen E. Kuczynski Sells 5,000 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,226,693.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Southern Stock Up 1.3 %

Southern stock opened at $69.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.41 and a 200 day moving average of $69.94. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $79.74.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

