STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Bought by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC raised its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 309.1% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 144.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 1,104.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on STE. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.60.

STERIS stock opened at $230.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.10. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $159.21 and a 52 week high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.88 and a beta of 0.85.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.14. STERIS had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.49%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

