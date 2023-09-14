Susan L. Bostrom Sells 15,000 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $795,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 290,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,416,057. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $50.98 on Thursday. GitLab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.14 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.95.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of $139.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ossiam purchased a new stake in GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GTLB shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on GitLab in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on GitLab from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on GTLB

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.