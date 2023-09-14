Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Symbolic Logic Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ EVOL opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. Symbolic Logic has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88.

Symbolic Logic Company Profile

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

