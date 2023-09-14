Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Symbolic Logic Trading Up 6.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ EVOL opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. Symbolic Logic has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88.
Symbolic Logic Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Symbolic Logic
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Is Enbridge Stock Too Cheap to Pass Up Now?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 5 Best REIT Alternatives for Passive Real Estate Income
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 5 Reasons Kroger Should Be On Every Income Investor Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Symbolic Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbolic Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.