The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Down 4.4 %

The Dixie Group stock opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.96. The company has a market cap of $11.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.48. The Dixie Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $1.47.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.01 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 80.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Dixie Group

About The Dixie Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXYN. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,289,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 439,239 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Dixie Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in The Dixie Group in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Dixie Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in The Dixie Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.