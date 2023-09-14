Timken’s (TKR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $97.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TKR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Timken in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Timken from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Timken from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.89.

Timken Stock Performance

NYSE:TKR opened at $71.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.65 and a 200 day moving average of $80.95. Timken has a 1-year low of $58.35 and a 1-year high of $95.08.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Timken will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Insider Transactions at Timken

In related news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,913,380.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $2,476,993.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,305,773. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,913,380.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,101 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,893 in the last three months. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Timken

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Timken by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,450,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,808,000 after purchasing an additional 29,889 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,773,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,420,000 after purchasing an additional 112,617 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,094,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,272,000 after purchasing an additional 134,234 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,403,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,267,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,559,000 after purchasing an additional 346,714 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

